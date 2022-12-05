Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €271.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €271.00 ($279.38) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($268.04) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($226.80) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €229.00 ($236.08) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($242.27) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Allianz Trading Down 0.5 %
Allianz stock traded down €1.10 ($1.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €202.65 ($208.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,498 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €181.42. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($213.20).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.