Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $19.06

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $18.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1,653 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 239.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.