Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 16.0% in November

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,771. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

