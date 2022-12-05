Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Down 13.5% in November

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,997. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day moving average is $149.86.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

