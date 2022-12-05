Alpha Square Group S LLC Sells 10,240,241 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Alpha Square Group S LLC decreased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240,241 shares during the quarter. Lufax makes up 26.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned about 0.45% of Lufax worth $61,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 22.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $130,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 751.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 207,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Trading Up 5.9 %

Lufax Announces Dividend

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Lufax Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.