Alpha Square Group S LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alpha Square Group S LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,414. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,027,096 shares of company stock valued at $70,727,302 and sold 86,506 shares valued at $7,057,756. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

