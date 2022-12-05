Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $2,934,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $144.48. 49,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

