Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Roku accounts for 0.8% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,315. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

