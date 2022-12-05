Alpha Square Group S LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alpha Square Group S LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 140,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $377.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

