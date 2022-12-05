Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,660,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 30,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,106.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 138,783 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 6,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,581.3% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 272,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,464.3% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,821,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,497,164. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.