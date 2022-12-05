Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 34,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. 9,330,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,841. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 477.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Amcor by 11.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Amcor by 251.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

