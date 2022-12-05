American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 753,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at American Financial Group
In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Financial Group Stock Performance
AFG stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.74. 408,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29.
American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.
American Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.
About American Financial Group
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Financial Group (AFG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.