American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

