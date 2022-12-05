Amgen Price Reaches $1.11 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00006520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $110.31 million and $33,556.32 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amgen has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.67 or 0.06044196 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00501235 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.74 or 0.30223288 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.12436672 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,719.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

