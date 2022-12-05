AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE AMN traded down $5.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.27. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

