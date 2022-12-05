Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 133,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 836,683 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.43.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
