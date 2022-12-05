Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 1,340,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

