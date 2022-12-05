Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $68,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $187.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.