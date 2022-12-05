Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $84.67

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $83.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $159,204,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

