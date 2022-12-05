Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $78.86

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

