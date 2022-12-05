Analyzing Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sparta Commercial Services and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 3 4 1 2.75

Profitability

Envestnet has a consensus target price of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A -11,204.86% Envestnet -3.91% 6.59% 2.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 8.43 -$8.99 million N/A N/A Envestnet $1.19 billion 2.84 $13.30 million ($0.89) -68.40

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Summary

Envestnet beats Sparta Commercial Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, ordering system creation and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company's Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

