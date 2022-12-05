AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 5%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 2,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.