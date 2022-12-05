Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 15.6% in November

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 485,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,921. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.