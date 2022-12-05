API3 (API3) Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00008543 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $89.91 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

