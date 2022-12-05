Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 212,659 shares in the company, valued at $212,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

