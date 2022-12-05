Aragon (ANT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.91 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $92.30 million and $23.91 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00012596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00502070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,135.17 or 0.30273690 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
