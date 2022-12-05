Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

ADM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.41. 25,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

