Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %
ADM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.41. 25,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $98.88.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
