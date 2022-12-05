Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of ARCT stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $506.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.