Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $506.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 156,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

