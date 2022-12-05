Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 750,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.8 %

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $644.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

