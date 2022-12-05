Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 261,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE AGX opened at $38.06 on Monday. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $528.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Argan during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Argan during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Argan by 159.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($107.22) to €87.00 ($89.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

