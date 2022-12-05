Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Shares Acquired by Dryden Capital LLC

Dryden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Argus Capital makes up 4.6% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings in Argus Capital were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,439,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Argus Capital by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Argus Capital by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Argus Capital by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argus Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,419. Argus Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Argus Capital Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

