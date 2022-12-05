Ark Achieves Market Cap of $39.89 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Ark has a market cap of $39.89 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC on exchanges.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005942 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004938 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,937,994 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

