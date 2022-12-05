ARMOR One Day Volume Reaches $8,791.15 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $407,094.50 and approximately $8,791.15 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

