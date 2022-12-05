Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 931,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 185,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $8,842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

