Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Down 10.1% in November

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AROW. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

AROW stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $582.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

