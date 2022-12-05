Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.89.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

ARWR stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. FMR LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

