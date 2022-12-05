Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 100,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,343,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asana by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Asana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Asana by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

