Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 100,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,343,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asana by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Asana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Asana by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.