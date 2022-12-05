ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.69. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ASGN by 13.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.