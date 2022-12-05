Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,095 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up approximately 1.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sprout Social worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 280,752 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 82.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 432,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 195,840 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,132.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,841 shares of company stock worth $6,942,966. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Up 4.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT opened at $62.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 0.86. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

