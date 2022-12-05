Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.22 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

