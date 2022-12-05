Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $19.09 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries accounts for about 2.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 188.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,927,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $235.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cavco Industries

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

