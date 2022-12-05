Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,470 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 1.84% of Akoustis Technologies worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 183,879 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 507,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $3.67 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akoustis Technologies

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $61,709. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

Featured Stories

