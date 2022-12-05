Ashford Capital Management Inc. Makes New $15.12 Million Investment in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 973,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,117,000. Archaea Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

