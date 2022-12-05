Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.83 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

