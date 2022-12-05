Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $46.46 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.

