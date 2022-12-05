Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Investec cut Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 6.3 %

Associated British Foods stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

