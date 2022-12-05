AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %
AZN stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
