AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

AZN stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.