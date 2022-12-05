Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATLKY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Pareto Securities cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of ATLKY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

