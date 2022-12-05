Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 13,965 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.01. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

