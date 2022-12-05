Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.13 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,068 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after buying an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

